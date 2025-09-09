Call to scrap Shropshire councillors' annual pay rise amid financial woes

Councillor Rosemary Dartnall’s suggestion comes after Shropshire Council confirmed that, if its financial position does not improve by the end of March, a section 114 notice will be served. If that happens, it means Government commissioners will be called in and all non-essential spending would be frozen.

Cabinet is therefore being asked to declare a “financial emergency” when it meets on Wednesday (September 10).

Commenting on the news, Councillor Dartnall, who represents Column and Sutton, said: “Shropshire Council’s financial crisis remains our most serious concern.

“Jobs have been threatened for several years but with no decisive action taken. The council’s greatest asset is the staff, so we urge the Lib Dems to protect jobs and reveal their plans for change now.

“We all need to know how they will take control of the finances without loss of essential services.

Councillor Rosemary Dartnall is calling for councillors' annual pay rise of 3.2 per cent to be cancelled amid the financial crisis engulfing Shropshire Council. Picture: Shropshire Council

“This crisis has continued year-on-year with the Conservatives missing by millions savings targets they had promised. Every failure rolls forward putting more pressure on future spending.

“The Lib Dems have announced they will ask cabinet to agree a financial emergency. We urge them to take action to pull the council back from the brink of a disastrous section 114. We hope council taxpayers will not be asked to rescue the council.

“Firstly, councillors are due an annual pay increase of 3.2 per cent – we call for this to be cancelled. It won’t save much more than £40,000 this year, but it’s an important signal.

“We have always called for a full review of the colossal £400 million spent annually on external contracts. We want to see an urgent review of all large contracts to make savings now.

“Shropshire Council has got too used to employing staff through agencies. It’s more expensive and staff may earn a small amount more but they do not receive holiday pay nor have a pension, or other benefits. All staff, other than genuinely temporary positions, should be directly employees.

“Labour councillors work hard at council and we will continue to work with the Liberal Democrat administration to bring this crisis under control once and for all.”

Shropshire Council has been approached for comment.