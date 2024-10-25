'Panic mode': Late night email tells staff to work from home as Shropshire Council bids to save money

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A late night email sent on Thursday laid out the urgency of the decision as Shropshire Council seeks to chip away more of the mammoth £62 million they need to save this year.

Later on in November the councilwill also be 'temporarily' closing bases in Bridgnorthand Oswestry.

The email sent on behalf of council leader Lezley Picton said of the need for action now. They are expected to save around £100,000 this winter through lower heating, lighting and cleaning costs.

A similar email has also been sent to hundreds of staff at Shirehall signed by chief executive Andy Begley.

"We have already made the decision to leave Shirehall, as it’s too big for the council’s future needs, and we are now closing Shirehall to all staff from Friday November 1.

"This means that all staff who use Shirehall will need to work from home until space becomes available at the Guildhall in the next few weeks.

"This is a temporary measure, accelerating our plans to move which we announced last month, and mirrors steps we took so successfully during the pandemic."

Some statutory functions are being kept at Shirehall, such as the Registrars Services START, children’s compass and assessment team, and staff who work with individuals at risk, until these can move to the Guildhall.

But it says the fact that they will be vacating space will mean that they can shut shut down many parts of the building.

Shirehall Shrewsbury

Councillor Heather Kidd, joint leader of the Shropshire Lib Dems, said it shows "what dire straits the council is in.

"It is about saving money and in terms of the overall savings needed this is not much money."

She added: "It looks like panic. But we cannot oppose it because if we are in this financial position we have to do everything possible.

"It is sad that we are having to do this at the last minute.

"If it could have been planned over the last couple of years it would have been better."

Councillors themselves do not yet know where their meetings will be held.

The Guildhall at Frankwell has now been vacated and the first council teams will start moving across from November.

The email also says that by Friday November 15 they will also be 'temporarily closing' Cantern Brook and Innage Lane in Bridgnorth. Victoria Road in Oswestry will have parts of the building taken out of service temporarily.

Councillor Picton said: "Shropshire Council is taking urgent action to reduce its spending. This is key to becoming the modern, efficient and financially sustainable council it needs to be.

"There are a small number of statutory functions we must maintain at Shirehall such as Registrars Services until these can move to Guildhall, and arrangements will be made for others who cannot work from home. Some tenants who use Shirehall will also remain, but vacating the space we currently use will allow us to relocate these to other areas and shut down many parts of the building.

"The Guildhall has now been vacated by UCS and the first teams will start moving across from November allowing the start of the decommissioning of Shirehall.

"These urgent steps reflect the need for action now to reduce our spend in year and these measures alone will save more than £100,000 this winter through lower heating, lighting and cleaning costs."