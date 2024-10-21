Plans lodged for new windows at 'historically significant' Victorian house in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Priory Lodge, in Priory Road, near the Quarry swimming baths, is subject of an application to replace three of its timber sash windows.

A design and access statement from Kieran Fyfe of William Richards Sash Windows says: " Our client intends to replace the existing windows with new timber replacements glazed with slim line heritage double glazing.

"All new windows will replicate the existing design features with emphasis on slim section sizes and glazing making sure to complement the property’s and surrounding area’s heritage.

"The proposed replacements will not alter the overall size of the windows or brickwork openings."

He adds: "Priory Lodge, located on Priory Road in Shrewsbury, is a 19th-century building that reflects the Victorian era’s fascination with historic and ecclesiastical architecture.

"While its name may evoke associations with earlier religious structures, the lodge itself is a product of the 1800s, built during a period when Shrewsbury experienced growth and development beyond its medieval core.

"The Victorian period saw the construction of many such lodges, often designed to imitate older architectural styles and to project a sense of prestige or historical continuity.

"Priory Lodge likely served as a private residence or a gatehouse, embodying the Gothic Revival or other architectural trends popular at the time. Its listing as a historically significant structure highlights its architectural value and its contribution to the character of Shrewsbury’s 19th-century development."