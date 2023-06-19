Shropshire MP wants law 'tightened' after late abortion jail sentence

Daniel Kawczynski MP

Daniel Kawczynski, the Conservative MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, said he was "horrified" after hearing the case of Carla Foster.

The 44-year-old mother was jailed by a judge in Stoke on Trent after she lied to obtain termination pills which she used to abort her baby when she was between 32-24 weeks pregnant.

Speaking on BBC Politics Midlands on Sunday, Mr Kawczynski said: "As a Roman Catholic I have always voted for reducing the level for abortion.

"So I am horrified that a child of eight months who could have been born prematurely and survived has died in this way. And I think very serious questions need to be asked as to how these pills are sent through the post to allow this sort of situation to occur."

The Shrewsbury MP disagreed with MP for Yardley, Jess Phillips who told the BBC she wanted the law on abortion debated in Parliament as "vulnerable women should not be sent to prison".

He said: "It's at least 10 years since we had a debate about abortion in the House of Commons.