Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski ordered to apologise for bullying parliamentary staff

Daniel Kawczynski will have to issue an apology in the House of Commons

The Tory MP acted in an "intimidatory and threatening manner" towards the staff as they failed to resolve technical difficulties which prevented him from attending a committee meeting.

The Independent Expert Panel (IEP), which decides on punishments in cases of breaching Parliament's Bullying and Harassment Policy, has ordered the MP to apologise in the Commons.

Sir Stephen Irwin, chairman of the IEP said: "We accept that the circumstances which arose on 27 April 2020 were difficult. But they were difficult for everyone.