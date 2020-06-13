Gathering in Shrewsbury as demonstrators 'defend town's heritage'

Petitions have been circling on social media over the past week, with some wanting the statue of Robert Clive, of the East India Company, to be removed and others wanting to to stay.

Group of around 50 local men have gathered around the Robert Clive statue in Shrewsbury after a campaign was started to get rid of it due to his role in taking over India for Britain. pic.twitter.com/BLg5mgvTTh — Harry Leather (@HLeather_Star) June 13, 2020

Clive earned his fortunes through the East India Company, and many of the company's policies have been said to have caused the famine of Bengal that lasted between 1769 and 1773, killing around a third of the region's populations.

Clive, who later became Shrewsbury's MP, played a major role in Britain’s colonial domination over India and was responsible for looting its wealth and resources.

More than 10,000 people signed a petition to have the statue in Shrewsbury's Market Square removed and a petition was set up a few days later to keep it up, which has around 5,000 signatures.

The group that gathered this morning said they were keen to protect the town's heritage.

They're all from the Shrewsbury area and have been around in the Square since this morning.



They told me it's not been organised by any particular group but that they're all keen to protect the town's heritage.



"He's been here longer than any of us". pic.twitter.com/Sa69XZcNJM — Harry Leather (@HLeather_Star) June 13, 2020

"It's nothing to do with racism, we're proud of our town and its history and want to stand up for it," they said.

Pictures show many of the men drinking and standing close together. Four police officers watched on from over the road with their van parked by the Market Hall but there were no arrests or arguments.

Meanwhile in the Quarry there was a small Black Lives Matter protest, with one police officer keeping an eye on proceedings.

Meanwhile in the Quarry there's a small #BlackLivesMatter protest with a lone police officer keeping tabs with the park so busy and some large groups nearby pic.twitter.com/wNr7zvdXNR — Harry Leather (@HLeather_Star) June 13, 2020

Meanwhile, in London, hundreds of far-right protesters took to the streets near the Cenotaph and Winston Churchill's statue, as well as the Houses of Parliament.

There appeared to have been violent clashes with police, with bottles and cans thrown at police on horseback, as part of a counter-demonstration against anti-racism protests, there were also reports of demonstrators using the Nazi salute.

Home Secretary Priti Patel condemned the violence, and said it was "unacceptable thuggery".

Black Lives Matter protests were planned to continue in the capital this weekend, but organisers called them off amid fears of clashes with far-right groups.