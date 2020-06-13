Advertising
Hundreds turn out for Black Lives Matter protest in Ludlow
Hundreds of people turned out to a peaceful protest in Ludlow to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
The protest went ahead as planned on Friday evening, despite Ludlow Town Council's refusal to give organisers permission to use its land for a large gathering – they said they were "unable to give permission" for more than six socially distanced people to gather at the recreation area due to Covid-19 safety concerns.
Posts on social media showed hundreds of people turned out to Linney Riverside Park to attend the protest, holding signs reading 'No Lives Matter Until Black Lives Matter' and 'If You Are Not Outraged You Are Not Paying Attention'.
Speeches were heard and protesters took part in an eight minute and 46 second kneel in honour of George Floyd, the black man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.
Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow, Andy Boddington, said the protest was successful and everyone adhered to social distancing.
"The protest was civilised. Passionate. And very well organised. I take my hat off to the organisers. And to Ludlow for supporting this event so well," he said.
"I didn’t have concerns about the protest. With most of the town I supported it. The event had moved to Linney Park, which is a large open and safe space away from the town centre. I had also talked the organisers. I was impressed by how organised they were.
"The level of planning for Ludlow Black Lives Matter last night was amazing. Stage. Gazebo. Microphones. Speeches. Social distancing marked out across Linney Park. Stewards. The organisers had liaised with the police. And it proved to be a perfectly organised event."
Police were present at the protest and said it was "peaceful" and well organised".
