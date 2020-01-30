Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski under fire over plan to speak at event with far-right politicians

Mr Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, is due to address the National Conservatism conference in Rome on February 3.

Also appearing on the platform will be the Matteo Salvini, former Italian deputy prime minister and Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban. Marion Marechal, granddaughter of Le Pen and a former National Front MP in the French parliament, will also be speaking.

Miss Marechal, who styled herself as Marechal Le Pen until 2018, has claimed France is becoming “the little niece of Islam”.

She has also marched against same-sex marriage and is being touted as a possible contender for her party, now renamed the National Rally, in the 2022 presidential election.

Also attending will be Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party, who has been accompanied to political events by Rachele Mussolini, grand-daughter of the former dictator Benito Mussolini.

'Radical'

Professor Rafał Pankowski, a co-founder of the anti-fascist organisation Never Again, voiced his concerns about Mr Kawczynski's attendance.

"The event brings together radical conservatives, right-wing populists and neo-fascists," he said. "It is an example of growing trans-national cooperation of authoritarian forces.

“It is important to draw a clear line between democratic political leaders and the far right, but the distinction is becoming blurred as a result of actions of conservatives like Kawczynski. Through rubbing shoulders with the far right, they legitimise xenophobia, which is a growing global problem."

Margaret Hodge, parliamentary chairman of the Jewish Labour Movement, called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stop Mr Kawczynski attending the event.

“Johnson does not miss an opportunity to criticise Labour’s anti-semitism," she said.

"While I have agreed with him at times on that, it would be intolerable if he did not stamp out the attendance of one his senior MPs at a conference that will promote racist views."