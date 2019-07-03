Apology call over Shropshire councillor's sacking

Jane Mackenzie, who represents the Bayston Hill and Column ward on Shropshire Council, found out yesterday on Facebook that she was being removed from the authority after it posted a notice of a by-election in her ward.

The by-election had been triggered after the council deemed she had missed six months’ worth of meetings, breaking regulations.

But it has emerged that Councillor Mackenzie had attended a meeting during the past six months and she has now been reinstated, only 24 hours after being removed.

The reason for Councillor Mackenzie’s absence from meetings had been her taking time to care for her daughter Amy, who died in May at the age of 37.

She has now demanded an apology from the council, saying the matter had needlessly added to the stress she was already dealing with grieving for her daughter.

She said she first became aware of the news when she saw a post on Facebook.

“I then went on the council website and found I had been removed, it was as if I had never been there,” she said.

Councillor Mackenzie said she then contacted the council’s assistant chief executive, who told her she had been struck off for not attending meetings.

“I said I would check what meetings I had attended, but she said she had already done that,” said Councillor Mackenzie.

“All of my diaries had been deleted from my iPad, so I couldn’t check. It was only when I remembered I had been to the football liaison committee, and was able to find the minutes in my emails.

'No apology'

“The mistake was on Shropshire Council’s part, and I had to prove my innocence.”

Councillor Mackenzie said she was informed she had been reinstated by email yesterday afternoon.

“There was no apology,” she said.

“I can’t understand how you would treat anybody like that, let alone someone who has been through what I have been through.

“I am asking for an apology – although I shouldn’t be asking for an apology after what I have been through.”

The situation has led to a number of other councillors calling for the authority to ensure it is more thorough in its checks to prevent any repeat.

Andy Boddington, councillor for Ludlow North, said: "It is unbelievable that such a error could have been made. Jane Mackenzie has been treated very badly. I hope the council gives a formal apology."

Councillor Pam Moseley, who represents the Monkmoor ward in Shrewsbury added: "If measures of such consequence are taken without thorough checking of all qualifying meetings, then procedures should be changed. An apology should be made publicly to Councillor Mackenzie also, from whoever took the decision."

Councillor Alan Mosley, leader of the Labour group on the council added: "It is a great relief that this issue has been sorted out so Jane can remain as a councillor and I trust that the council has learned lessons in terms of there interpretation of the law and in how they communicate with councillors in such cases and where the member is in very distressed circumstances.

"It may be that the council are considering making an apology and I would urge them to do so."