Menu

Advertising

Shropshire councillor loses post after missing meetings to nurse terminally ill daughter

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | Politics | Published:

A Shropshire councillor has been removed from her post after missing council meetings to nurse her terminally ill daughter.

Jane Mackenzie

Calls have been made for Jane Mackenzie to be reinstated in her post. The former mayor of Shrewsbury has represented the Bayston Hill and Column ward on Shropshire Council for a number of years.

But on Monday, Shropshire Council posted notice that there was to be a by-election in her ward after she missed six months' worth of meetings and broke regulations.

Now the leader of the Labour Party on the council has asked for his fellow council members not to put up a candidate for the election.

Councillor Alan Mosley has asked for his fellow councillor to show compassion to Ms Mackenzie, whose daughter, Amy, died in May.

The by-election is due to take place on August 15.

Shropshire Council declined to comment on the matter.

Politics News Shrewsbury Local Hubs
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News