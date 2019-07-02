Shropshire councillor loses post after missing meetings to nurse terminally ill daughter

Calls have been made for Jane Mackenzie to be reinstated in her post. The former mayor of Shrewsbury has represented the Bayston Hill and Column ward on Shropshire Council for a number of years.

But on Monday, Shropshire Council posted notice that there was to be a by-election in her ward after she missed six months' worth of meetings and broke regulations.

Now the leader of the Labour Party on the council has asked for his fellow council members not to put up a candidate for the election.

Councillor Alan Mosley has asked for his fellow councillor to show compassion to Ms Mackenzie, whose daughter, Amy, died in May.

The by-election is due to take place on August 15.

Shropshire Council declined to comment on the matter.