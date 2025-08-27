Scottish Government cash for EV charging points in rural and island communities

Scottish Government funding to help install charging points in remote and rural parts of Scotland will ensure “no-one is left behind” in the move to electric vehicles (EVs), Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop has insisted.

Ms Hyslop confirmed £4.5 million is being made available to enhance public charging points in “under-served” areas of the country.

The cash, from the Rural and Island Infrastructure Fund, will contribute towards meeting the target of having 24,000 additional public charging points by 2030, the government said.

Under the scheme, money will be made available to rural and island businesses, landowners and charge point operators to help them with the costs of installation.

The funding was announced as Ms Hyslop said Scotland had already made “incredible progress in growing the public charging network in Scotland”.

The government’s target of having 6,000 public charge points was met two years ahead of schedule in October 2024, she added.

The Transport Secretary continued: “One area of focus as we continue to grow the network is attracting more private sector investment, however we do know that there are some rural and island areas where the commercial sector is less likely to invest.

“That is where the Scottish Government steps in, to support fair access to charging for everyone in Scotland.

“We’re making over £4.5 million available to support areas with limited private charging infrastructure, helping people in all parts of Scotland make the switch to EVs.

“Through our investment, electric vehicle drivers will be able to enjoy greater range confidence than ever before.

“This fund aligns with our Just Transition principles and will help to ensure that no-one is left behind in the EV transition.”

Jenny Milne from the Scottish Rural and Islands Transport Community welcomed the fund and said: “We hope that this is one of many steps to come that help eligible small rural and island businesses to support residents and visitors seeking new, convenient public charging locations.”