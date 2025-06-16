Fiat trials battery swapping technology with a fleet of 500e city cars

Fiat is trialling battery swapping technology with a fleet of 500e city cars.

The Italian manufacturer is in partnership with Ample, which is an energy delivery company, and one that specialises in battery swapping technology.

Fiat is using a fleet of 500e electric city cars, which uses Ample’s swappable battery system allowing for the vehicle’s battery to be replaced in under five minutes. Meanwhile, drivers will be able to complete the battery swap via a mobile app too.

The swappable battery packs will be available in other electric vehicles later down the line.

The 500e is the first electric car to be fitted with Ample’s swappable battery system. (Fiat)

Olivier Francois, Fiat CEO and Stellantis, said: “At Fiat, we are committed to sustainable mobility. Guided by lateral thinking and a focus on simplicity, this new battery swapping technology reflects these values. It significantly reduces the fear of depleting battery mid-trip and dramatically cuts recharge time, delivering a seamless and effortless experience for drivers.”

He added: “We are dedicated to thoroughly testing and analysing this concept in real-world conditions and aiming to expand it to private customers soon. This is why we believe deeply in this project and have chosen our iconic Fiat 500 to spearhead the initiative.”

The Ample battery swapping station programme has begun operating in Madrid, Spain. The firm wants to expand to 100 units by the middle of this year. However, it’s unclear at this stage whether the UK will adopt the technology.