Toyota points to the future with trio of electric vehicles

Toyota has revealed three new EVs to compete in the microcar and SUV segments.

Firstly, the FT-ME concept is a direct rival to Citroen’s Ami quadricycle.

It comes in a two-seater layout and measures just 2.5 metres in length, giving it more of an urban focus. There are connectivity features that allow users to hook up their smartphones to the vehicle, enabling them to start the car via mobile devices.

The FT-ME is made from recycled materials, while the battery can be topped up using the solar panel on the roof, adding between 12 and 18 miles of range a day in sunny conditions.

The FT-ME measures at just 2.5 metres in length. (Toyota)

Sadly, the FT-ME is just a concept car with no plans to put it into production.

The second car is an updated version of the firm’s bZ4x electric SUV.

It comes with a revised interior with a 14-inch touchscreen fitted as standard, along with an updated centre console design.

There is the choice of two battery packs with a 57.7kWh or a larger 73.1kWh unit that can be specified with all-wheel-drive. Toyota claims the maximum driving range is 356 miles between trips to the plug.

The bZ4x gets updated styling and software updates. (Toyota)

New software updates include an EV routing function, which automatically sets a route via the car’s navigation system for the most convenient charging stops based on the car’s remaining battery charge.

The updated bZ4x will go on sale in late summer of this year, with further prices and specifications to follow.

The CH-R+ is a new electric SUV. (Toyota)

Toyota also recently revealed its third electric car with the CH-R+ SUV.

It comes in a choice of two battery packs, with front and all-wheel-drive versions available.

Further details regarding prices and specifications will be revealed later this year when the car goes on sale.