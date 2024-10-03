Vauxhall lowers prices of Corsa and Astra EVs

Vauxhall has slashed the cost of its Corsa Electric, Astra Electric and Astra Sports Tourer Electric models to help increase the ‘accessibility of its electric vehicles’.

The brand’s Corsa Electric Design now starts at £29,045 – significantly less than the £32,445 required before this price change – while the long-range version, which brings up to 248 miles between charges, now starts at £30,440. It follows on from the introduction of Corsa Electric Yes model which is priced at £26,895.

The Astra Electric Design is now priced at £34,945 for this specification of car, or £37,240 and £39,395 for GS and Ultimate grades respectively. Vauxhall says that this change represents a saving of up to £3,865 on the Ultimate trim. The more spacious Astra Sports Tourer Electric, meanwhile, gets a starting price which is £3,850 lower than before with all models kicking off from £36,145.

James Taylor, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “The new pricing structure on Corsa Electric and Astra Electric is the latest in a number of measures we have taken to democratise access to electric vehicles – including becoming the first brand in the UK to offer an electric and petrol hybrid car for the same list price with new Frontera.

(Vauxhall)

“Our five-year PCP offer on electric models means customers can enjoy equivalent monthly payments with petrol models over four years, while the special edition Corsa Electric YES Edition and Astra Electric Griffin make going electric even more attainable.”

In addition, Vauxhall’s Plug & Go offer includes a free Octopus Energy Ohme Pro wallbox – and installation – when purchasing a car online. If a buyer cannot take the offer, then they can opt for a £675 credit with Octopus to use public charging instead.