Fiat slashes £9,000 off 600’s price with a second hybrid powertrain

Fiat has added a second hybrid option to its 600 SUV cutting the price by £9,000 compared to the EV version, in a bid to increase sales and boost its appeal.

Originally sold as an EV, and then earlier this year received a 101bhp hybrid, Fiat has completed the set by offering the 600 with an additional higher-powered version.

Originally, the UK was only getting the EV version of the 600. (Stellantis)

The new powertrain is a 138bhp hybrid unit that features a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that is mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Running costs should be low with Fiat claiming that the new 138bhp hybrid 600 can achieve the same 57.6mpg on the combined cycle as the 101bhp version, as well as producing CO2 emissions as low as 109g/km.

In terms of performance, the higher-powered model does 0-60mph in 8.3 seconds, compared to 10.7 seconds for the 101bhp variant and a top speed of 124mph means it’s 10mph faster compared to 114mph for the lower-powered model.

The 600 hybrid is available in two different trim levels. (Stellantis)

There are only two trim levels to choose from with standard equipment on the 600 hybrid consisting of LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels and rear parking sensors. Move up to the La Prima model and it adds privacy glass, a powered tailgate and automatic climate control.

Prices for the higher-powered 600 hybrid start at £24,975 and rise to £27,975 for the La Prima model. Order books are open now with deliveries expected in October of this year.