£490,000 awarded to make Wellington's streets safer for women and girls

The funding will be used to make Wellington's streets safer

£490,000 has been secured for tackling crime including violence against women and girls, following the Government’s latest allocation of funding for its Safer Streets project.

Following a joint bid between Telford & Wrekin Council and the Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, £490,000 has been allocated for a wide programme of work for areas of Wellington, starting imminently.

The same project was hailed a success in Brookside, which demonstrated an overall decline in crime of 15 per cent in just 12 months and by more than 50 per cent in other specific types.

According to available data, the overall crime rate in Wellington in 2021 was 100 crimes per 1,000 people. This compares poorly to Shropshire's overall crime rate, coming in 60 per cent higher than the Shropshire rate of 62 per 1,000 residents.

The most common crimes in Wellington are violence and sexual offences, with 995 offences last year, eight per cent higher than the previous year.

The Safer Streets project plans to oversee a range of work, from a physical changes in the environment through to practical measures in taxis, licensing for safe and secure night time venues such as bars and clubs, raising rented housing standards and an education programme aimed at addressing attitudes and behaviours from a young age.

Councillor Paul Watling, said: “This funding will be used to target areas of Wellington that are experiencing a range of issues, highlighted through police data and used to create a stronger community where everyone feels safe and connected, including measures to reduce violence against women and girls.

“Since 2010, Telford & Wrekin Council has been making a proactive stand against violence against women and girls and the £500k of funding will support the extensive work already being undertaken and allow us to enhance some of the existing measures in place.

John Campion, West Mercia’s Police and Crime Commissioner said: “I am delighted our joint bid was successful. This huge funding boost will help us to introduce measures that will make a real difference to women and girls in Wellington.

“As police and crime commissioner, I am clear that no one should fear walking out of their front door. To ensure this is a reality we need to turn public spaces into spaces where you feel safe and are safe.