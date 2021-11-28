Wellington creates cafe culture buzz with five high street business launches

Blondie's Cakery has recently opened in Wellington

Five enterprises have been awarded start-up grants by Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme which have enabled them to invest in prime high street locations.

In what is fast becoming a popular food haven and coffee hotspot, the latest ventures which are opening their doors in Wellington include Blondie's Cakery, Boardroom Gaming Cafe, Saturday Cycles, Chill Out Skate Shop and Daberhashery.

Blondie's and Boardroom Gaming Café are opening for business on New Street, Saturday Cycles and Daberhashery will welcome customers to their new premises on Market Approach while Chill Out Skate shop is relaunching on Market Street.

Blondie's has seized the opportunity to bring a wifi cafe to the centre of the town while Boardroom Gaming Cafe will offer a unique facility for board game enthusiasts which hasn’t been seen on the high street until now.

As well as offering places to socialise for ‘foodies’ of all ages, the businesses are aiming to create a young vibe, reflected in Wellington’s growing evening economy and popular late night market.

In addition, Saturday Cycles, Chill Out Skate Shop and Daberhashery are also aiming to hit the ground running on the high street thanks to business start-up grants.

Saturday Cycles, which repairs and services bikes, was previously based in Wellington Market but opening in a shop unit will enable the business to grow and expand its services.

Chill Out Skate Shop is another first for Wellington, offering and selling a range of branded clothing and equipment for skateboarders, while Daberhashery, which specialises in buttons, ribbons and craft materials is expanding from its small market stall origins.

Blondie's Cakery owner, Abi Smith, is looking forward to welcoming new and existing customers to a more central location after relocating from Queen Street.

Abi, 23, said: “Previously in Wellington there hasn’t been many places for the younger generation to socialise.

“There are cafes in the town but not necessarily those that appeal to a younger audience so we are hoping our new premises, which will now be in a much more central location, will offer something a bit more ‘off the wall’.

“It’s very ‘Instagram’ focused with lots of neon signs and backdrops for photographs, as well as USB and plug sockets under every booth.

Blondie's Cakery has recently opened in Wellington

“I’m really excited about where we are heading as a business and I’m very grateful for the high street business start-up grant which has enabled me to make this move.

“Our new premises really does bring something different here and hopefully, we can play our part in continuing to develop the feel-good factor around the town.”

As part of Pride in Our High Street Phase 3, Telford & Wrekin Council is investing a further £4.8m into the borough’s high streets over the next two years which will support all the borough towns.

A series of grants are available through the Pride in Our High Street programme as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s commitment to working with local people to tackle the problems that high streets face.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood, commercial and regeneration said: “The opening of these five unique businesses on high streets in Wellington will offer new services and facilities for residents of all ages but particularly the younger generation.

“They all add value to the local area in terms of what’s on offer for customers and shoppers and demonstrates our commitment to supporting a variety of enterprises by helping them to launch or reinvent themselves in town centre locations.