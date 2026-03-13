New self-storage business to open on site of former tractor dealership in Newport next month

Herefordshire-based Beyond Storage are set to open its new self-storage warehouse in Newport in April.

The new business will be located on the former home of Rea Valley Tractors on Audley Avenue.

The Shropshire firm announced it would be closing down its branch on Audley Avenue in November 2024 as part of what the company described as "continued efforts to strengthen and optimise its operations" across Shropshire and Staffordshire. The company then entered administration September last year.

The former Rea Valley Tractors dealership in Newport in 2023 (Google)

After purchasing the site in May last year, Beyond Storage asked for permission to change the use of the 0.8-acre site, which had been used by Rea Valley Tractors as a sales showroom and repair depot.

The Ross-On-Wye-based company currently operates at eight sites across the country - including in Hereford, Warwickshire and Leicestershire.

The Newport branch, due to open in April, will be the company's first location in Shropshire.

A spokesperson for the company said the site will "offer all the essentials for a premium storage experience" in a "spacious warehouse".

They said a "handful" of external containers would also be available which were "fully insulated and equipped with dehumidifiers and lighting".