Newport dental practice to welcome 'limited number' of NHS patients as new dentist joins team

Newport Dental Practice will soon welcome a new dentist, and as a result a limited number of NHS patient spaces will become available in early 2026.

A spokesperson for the practice said the NHS appointments are being introduced for a short period only, and are linked to the availability of the new dentist, Ravi.

Newport Dental Practice. Photo: Google

Due to high demand for NHS dental care locally, the practice in Stafford Street has opened a waiting list for these limited NHS spaces, which will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Patients wishing to be considered are encouraged to contact the practice directly to be added to the waiting list by calling 01952 811973.

A spokesperson for the practice added: "Existing patients currently under the care of Jonathan and James will see no changes to their ongoing treatment and will continue to be looked after by their usual dentist.

"This expansion forms part of Newport Dental Practice’s commitment to supporting NHS dentistry and helping address the ongoing shortage of NHS dental access across the Telford and Wrekin and the wider Shropshire area.

"Alongside this, the practice continues to welcome both new and existing patients to its Practice Plan, ensuring access to high-quality dental care for those seeking ongoing preventative and routine treatment."