Newport biker cafe and workshop seeks to extend opening hours

The owners of biker cafe and motorbike workshop Dragon Soul have applied for a variation of their premises licence to alter the site's opening hours.

If successful, the business would be permitted to stay open from 9am to 10pm from Monday to Sunday.

Its current opening hours are billed as 10am to 10pm on Friday and Saturday only.

The venue, at Nix Service Station on Forton Road, closes at 4pm on Sunday, 5pm on Mondays and Tuesdays, and 6pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The closing date for any comments to the application is Friday, December 5. The application may be inspected by prior appointment at the licensing service at Darby House in central Telford (TF3 4JA).

The licensing team can be contacted via email for an appointment on licensing@telford.gov.uk