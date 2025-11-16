Full day of road closures planned for Newport Christmas celebration

Newport's Christmas lights switch-on event on Saturday, November 22, is set to be "bigger and brighter" than ever before, with a full day of festivities planned kicking off at 10am in the town centre.

Events include an all-day Christmas market, festive crafts at The Hub, a fun fair, Santa's Grotto, community stage performances, a carol service and a lantern parade.

To ensure the safe setup, operation, and pack down of the event, a series of road closures are being put in place from 6am to 9pm on the big day.

Newport Christmas lights switch on 2024. Photo: I&L Photography

Road affected include High Street, from its junction with Upper Bar to its junction with Lower Bar; Lower Bar, from its junction with High Street to its junction with Salters Lane and the entire of St Mary’s Street.

Upper Bar will also be closed, from its junction with Wellington Road to its junction with High Street, along with New Street, from its junction with High Street to the entrance of New Street Car Park and Stafford Street, from its junction with High Street to the entrance of Stafford Street Car Park.

Diversions will be in place while the roads are closed, directing drivers along Wellington Road, Boughey Road, Longford Road and Salters Lane.

