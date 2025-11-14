Former Newport nursery could become dental surgery and apartments in new development plan - full details here

Britannia House Dental Surgery is planning a move from its home on New Street in Newport into a Grade II-listed property on St Mary's Street.

For several years, the 18th century building was the home of Abacus Day Nursery, with the shop fronts on the ground floor having recently been a nail salon and phone shop.

But earlier this year, agents Towler Shaw Roberts sold the building to the owners of Britannia House Dental Surgery, who have now submitted plans to convert it.

Under the proposal, the front of the ground and first floors would be used as a dentist surgery, while two apartments would span all three floors.

38 St Mary's Street, Newport. Photo: Towler Shaw Roberts

A two-bed duplex is propsed for the ground and first floor, while a three-bedroom apartment is planned for the second floor and accessed by a staircase to the rear of the building.

The property features four parking spaces to the rear of the property, which the application suggests would be available as parking for the residents of the apartments.

Josh Hyde, who handled the sale for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “This is an attractive property which generated a high level of interest after we were instructed to bring it to market.

“We are pleased to have completed a sale to Dr Kwaku Tagboto, the director and principal dentist of Britannia House Dental Surgery.

“The relocation to new premises represents an exciting expansion for the practice from its home at nearby New Street.

“We wish Britannia House Dental Surgery continued success in their new premises at St Mary’s Street.”

The full plans are available to view online on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal, using reference number: TWC/2025/0781

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk