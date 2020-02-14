'I have been traumatised, brutalised': Man accused of assaulting father and son in Telford cites self-defence

Frankie Evans, 46, is accused of attacking residents Kevin and Steven Minton in a confrontation after he was allegedly seen trying to break into the Miners Arms, in Prince Street, Madeley, Telford, on July 7 last year.

Evans gave evidence to the trial and admitted he was "full of tablets, full of beer" on the night, celebrating his birthday.

He said he was chased from the Miners Arms and afterwards was scared of "dangerous people in brand new BMWs" who he said were looking for him, and dove into the Queen Street garden which happened to be the Mintons'.

"I got spooked," he said under questioning from his representative Rob Edwards.

"I dived into the first garden on my route which just happened to be the wrong garden.

"I jumped into that garden for safety... to have a little breather."

Mr Edwards asked him: "Did you go into the back garden intending to break in?"

Evans said: "No."

He claimed that the two assaulted him after he asked how to get out of the garden.

'Brutalised'

"They kept hitting me, it was sickening," he said.

"I have just been traumatised, brutalised."

He pulled up his shirt sleeve to show the jury a scar on his right shoulder which he said was caused by the golf club.

Prosecutor Anthony Longworth, cross-examining Evans, mentioned his past convictions for burglary and assault.

Evans said that he believed he had changed.

Mr Longworth said that Evans opened a window at the Miners Arms to try and get in.

Evans said: "I stood on that roof for 15 minutes, I didn't try to break in.

"I thought about it. Part of me wanted to get in there and guzzle alcohol.

"I know it's a pub, I want to get in to consume alcohol.

"I was battling my demons."

Evans, of Wyvern, Woodside, denies wounding, common assault, attempting to commit burglary and attempted burglary.

The trial continues at Shrewsbury Crown Court.