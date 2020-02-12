Man accused of assaulting Telford father and son

Frankie Evans, 46, is accused of assaulting residents Kevin and Steven Minton in a confrontation after he was allegedly seen at the Miners Arms, in Prince Street, Madeley, Telford, and at another property on July 7 last year.

He was seen at the pub by resident Jason Cook who then reported what he saw to landlord Christopher Brown, the court was told.

A short time later the defendant was seen in the garden of a property in Queen Street, peering into the conservatory by householder Kevin Minton, who told the jury that he went outside to “scare” off whoever it was.

He said he did not phone the police straight away and thought his wife may have done.

Giving evidence Mr Minton said: “I wanted to make enough noise so that whoever it was wouldn’t enter the house.”

He told the jury that there was no forced entry to the address, but following a search of the street he returned to discover the defendant hiding in the hedge.

He said he carried a golf club with him but it was not to teach Evans “a lesson”.

“It was a last resort. I was absolutely terrified. I was really scared.”

Advertising

CCTV

He also told the jury that when he asked Evans what he was doing in his garden, he replied that he had just been chased out of the Miners Arms and that he was not going back to jail.

Mr Minton said in the confrontation that followed he suffered injuries to his wrist which required stitches and a black eye when he and his son were assaulted by Evans.

Anthony Longworth, prosecuting barrister, said the next morning pub licensee Mr Brown checked his CCTV footage and saw a man clearly on top of the building.

Advertising

“The man found a ladder against the wall of the first floor extension which he used to get to the roof," said Mr Longworth.

“While there he goes to look at the window, then goes round the corner where there was another window which was partly open. When Mr Brown went to look he found the window was fully open and the prosecution say it was clearly this was done by somebody who is trying to get in.

“There was a footprint found on the window ledge.

“When the police were called they were able to take a photograph which was examined and compared with the shoes that were taken from Evans who was in custody and provided a moderate support for a match.”

Evans, of Wyvern, Woodside, denies wounding, common assault, attempting to commit burglary and attempted burglary.

The trial continues at Shrewsbury Crown Court.