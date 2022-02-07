Two-month road closure starts in Ironbridge - but traders remain positive

Two months of roadworks have started in Ironbridge

Essential maintenance works mean one of the main roads into the World Heritage Site will be closed from Monday until Friday, April 8, when the works are due to be completed.

Buses will be diverted and there will be other closures on access only roads along the gorge.

Shopkeepers and cafe owners have urged customers to find their way through the roadworks and continue to visit Ironbridge.

The closure starts at Waterloo Street roundabout at the top of the High Street, up to Jockey Bank/Madeley Road Junction. Diversions will be in place for vehicles along the A4169 Ironbridge bypass A4169 to Buildwas and the Wharfage, including for bus services 8,18, 19a and 894.

Essential structural maintenance will be carried out on the section of retaining wall adjacent to the lower section of Madeley Road. The length of the retaining wall will be removed and rebuilt including the complex series of supporting arches to safeguard the road’s stability.

In February 2020 the Ironbridge Gorge was battered by high winds and severe flooding from Storms Ciara and Dennis with many of the businesses closed.

Soon afterwards the Covid pandemic saw them locked down and there then followed major roadworks to mitigate repair the damage caused by the floods.

Katie Wigley in the Christmas Shop

Emily Brown who runs The Little Christmas Shop with Kim Warren, said it has been a crazy time for businesses.

"We are all working together to ensure we stay open through this," she said.

"We will pull together and hope our customers will find their way through the diversions to continue to support us. There are other ways into the gorge and of course people can park and walk in, over the Ironbridge."

The traders are remaining positive and say despite the road closure the gorge will be open for business.

Sarah Fennell-Fox and Deborah Harris run the Bolthole.

"Roadworks and repairs go hand-in-hand with having a business in a stunning, World Heritage Site like this," Sarah said.

"The work has to go ahead to keep the area attractive to our visitors."

She said customers had stayed loyal throughout the pandemic.

"When we were only allowed to serve takeaways they were queuing at the door," she said.

Sarah Fennel-Fox and Deborah Harris of The Bolthole

Sarah Hicken and husband, Keith have run the Abode shop in Ironbridge for the last 20 years.

"We have seen floods over the years when the water has come halfway up the walls. But the traders in Ironbridge are very resilient as are our customers."

Councillor Lee Carter , cabinet member for neighbourhood services, regeneration and the high street, said: “This road was originally built for horses and carts and the weight of vehicles using it means it is deteriorating."

"Our teams closely monitor structures across the borough and the retaining wall has deteriorated to the point where intervention is needed to ensure its stability.

“We appreciate the disruption this will cause but Ironbridge is a particularly difficult area due to its age, heritage and architecture.

“All businesses remain open throughout the work so please remember to continue to support them, shopping local wherever you can.