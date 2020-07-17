GALLERY: Explosive scenes as Ironbridge Power Station's Bunker Bay blown up

The site's Bunker Bay was raised to the ground shortly after 11am.

A thunderous boom could be heard for miles around as the controlled explosion took place, turning the building's frontage to dust before the remainder of the structure followed.

Harworth Group, the owner of the power station site, put a 250m blast zone in place shortly before, during and after the demolition and there was no public access, although residents watched on from nearby vantage points.

The controlled explosion

No road closures were put in place and homeowners with respiratory conditions were advised to stay indoors due to the dust created from the explosion.

It comes after more than a thousand people watched on as the power station's cooling towers were blown up in December last year.

Similarly, residents then took to to nearby hills and viewpoints to watch the cooling towers come down.

Onlookers witnessed a moment in history as they viewed the demolition from the top of hills, gaps in hedgerows and breaks in surrounding tree lines. Hundreds of people gathered at Home Farm in Buildwas, where owners John and Jenny Morgan invited members of the public and press to see the crumbling spectacle while raising money for a new village hall.

Updates with the progress of the power station demolition are on the Ironbridge regeneration website ironbridgeregeneration.co.uk, and Harworth thanked businesses and residents in the area for their cooperation and patience throughout the process.