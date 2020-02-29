Flooded Ironbridge shops pumping water around the clock and holding out for 'a glimmer of hope'

"We're looking out for any glimmer of hope," said Sarah Morris, who is co-director of Ironbridge Fine Arts & Framing alongside her sister Jenny Gunning.

The artwork in the shop, in the Merrythought Village, was moved out last week amid severe weather warnings but as the River Severn has risen to a peak of 6.8m this week, flood water has seeped into the gallery space.

Mrs Morris said the staff at the shop have been pumping water out themselves but after being advised to leave the shop on Tuesday night by emergency services, they returned on Wednesday to find the water several feet high.

She said the shop has only been open for one day in the past two weeks, with staff still needing to be paid, though her heavily-pregnant sister Mrs Gunning is trying to maintain business by fulfilling online orders from her home in Madeley.

Mrs Morris said: "It's absolutely heart-breaking.

"In 2014 it was flooded but our building wasn't affected. We've never seen it like this.

"We didn't know how bad it was going to be – at least now we know."

She said that she was heartened by the community spirit shown amongst the Ironbridge Gorge community, with residents and artists volunteering to help once the flood waters subside.

However, with the floods feared to worsen again this weekend, Mrs Morris is remaining wary.

Ironbridge Fine Arts & Framing will host its spring exhibition, which was due to have started by now, when it is able. It will feature Shropshire artists' paintings, prints and charcoal pieces.

Assistant floor manager Jordan Harris outside Ironbridge Interiors

The team at nearby Ironbridge Interiors, which has also been flooded, has been working flat-out in split nine-hour shifts to keep pumping water out of their workshop and protect the delicate machinery.

Jordan Harris, a supervisor in the workshop, said the staff at the family-run business has been pulling together to keep spirits high amidst the destruction.

He said: "When the river breached its banks last Tuesday it rushed into the workshop and the showroom.

"We didn't have much time to deal with it, we just had to get everybody to jump on it, get organised and hope for the best.

"That carried on. This week we have done no work whatsoever. Everyone at the team has been involved.

"There has been a night crew working around the clock, 4pm through to 7am, then some of us 7am to 4pm.

"I think we're all exhausted, it's just a matter of keeping spirits high."

"Since I have worked for the company and been old enough to understand, I have never see anything like this," said Mr Harris, 25.