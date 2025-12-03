Decision made on 71-year-old Telford radio amateur's antenna plan

Peter Crowley moved to Telford in 2024 following the death of his partner and applied to council planners to install a reinforced concrete base station for his 9m back garden antenna.

Although planners at Telford & Wrekin Council found that it is larger than what would typically be seen on a residential property, they deemed it acceptable on balance.

“The main consideration relates to the level of visual amenity impact that the proposed scheme will have on the wider area,” planners wrote.

“Aerial antennas have been a relatively common feature around residential neighbourhoods, however careful consideration does need to be given and the context of each application does vary.

“Whilst the scheme is larger than what would typically be seen on a residential property, its impact on the wider townscape in a visual capacity is not considered to be significantly adverse to warrant the refusal of this application.”

Planners added that they were “satisfied that the proposal will not result in significantly detrimental harm upon the amenity of neighbouring properties; this is by way of nearness, loss of privacy or an overbearing impact being caused”.

Planners also noted that Mr Crowley holds an A Class Licence/Amateur Radio Certificate, and does not operate the proposed antenna in a commercial capacity. As such, they considered it “acceptable in principle”.

One letter of support was sent to planners from a neighbour but there were no other comments or objections, planners noted.

Mr Crowley’s neighbour told planners that Mr Crowley had discussed the proposal with him and showed a “high level of neighbourly consideration and transparency”.

Mr Crowley has written that his radio station operates within fully legal operating bands with regular checks to ensure no interference to neighbours or any other household within the local vicinity.

He wrote that his amateur radio lattice tower and antenna at his previous home had caused “no problems or detriment to my neighbours from the operation of the amateur radio station”.

He added: “The hobby is highly regulated with severe penalties with any failure to comply to the legal regulations/requirements.”

Mr Crowley added that he is “highly respectful of other people‘s enjoyment and quality of life”.