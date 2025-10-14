'Thoughtful approach’ wins over Telford neighbour for radio amateur’s 9m antenna plan

Peter Crowley moved to Telford last year following the death of his partner and wants to carry on amateur radio which is his “main interest in life”.

Mr Crowley has consulted his neighbour in Dawley and one has told planners at Telford & Wrekin Council they support the proposal.

“As the immediate next-door neighbour to the proposed installation site for the tower-mounted radio antenna, I would like to express my full support for this application,” the unnamed neighbour said on the council’s planning portal.

“The applicant approached me prior to submitting the application to discuss the proposal, showing a high level of neighbourly consideration and transparency.”

The neighbour has reviewed the plans and discussed the details.

“I am satisfied that the installation will have no negative impact on my property, garden, or general enjoyment of the space,” they wrote.

“I appreciate the applicant’s thoughtful approach and have no objections to the development going ahead.”

Mr Crowley has told the planning department that he has held a licence since 1990 and had carried out his hobby at his previous home.

“When I first studied for my amateur radio licence it was required that a two-part City & Guilds qualification was required to enable a B class licence, followed by a Morse code examination by Her Majesty’s Coast Guard to obtain the full A licence of which I have fully completed.”

Mr Crowley has written that his radio station operates within fully legal operating bands with regular checks to ensure no interference to neighbours or any other household within the local vicinity.

“This is a legal requirement of the licence,” he wrote.

“I relocated to Telford in the summer of 2024 after the death of my partner and I intend to stay here until my death.”

He wrote that his amateur radio lattice tower and antenna at his previous home had caused “no problems or detriment to my neighbours from the operation of the amateur radio station”.

He is asking the planners for permission to install a three-section telescopic lattice tower on which to mount an amateur radio antenna.

The mast would be mounted to a base section that will be mounted in reinforced concrete. It would have a minimum height of six metres and extend to a height no greater than 11 metres, with the longest element being 8.53m.

This would allow for the rotation of the antenna above the roof line.

He has told planners: “The hobby is highly regulated with severe penalties with any failure to comply to the legal regulations/requirements.”

Mr Crowley added that he is a professional amateur radio operator and is “highly respectful of other people‘s enjoyment and quality of life, and I hope that this application will be seen in the same light”.

Telford & Wrekin Council planners will decide the issue in due course.