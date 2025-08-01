Historic Telford pub venue lodges plans for outside seating area

The Elephant and Castle in Dawley has lodged plans with Telford & Wrekin Council's licensing team for a pavement licence, to allow tables and chairs to be placed outside the front of the venue, which is situated at the top of the High Street.

If approved, the business will be allowed to place seating behind two canvas barriers fronting on to the street.

The Grade II-listed pub building dates back to the early 19th century and is part of a small cluster of listed properties on Dawley High Street, which includes several buildings on Burton Street and a monument to the town's most famous son, Captain Matthew Webb.

Elephant & Castle, Dawley, Telford.

Two years ago, the popular venue was the subject of a campaign by a group of regulars who wanted to re-open the pub as a community venue following its closure in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pub was shut for around three years prior to a buyout by the Valiant pubs chain, which took over the pub in 2024 and re-opened it following a refurbishment in September last year.

The closing date for comments on the licensing application is Thursday, August 14.