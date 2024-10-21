Watch as Telford shop worker gets covered in beans for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Staff at a Telford convenience have been fundraising for breast cancer and have been taking votes for a £1 a time to see which one of them was to get the bucket of beans on their head.

Ian Jones with, Tina Patel, Mayor of Dawley Ian Preece and Jagtar Koritana outside the Premier Store in Dawley

The Premier Store in Dawley, formerly known as Mac & Jacs, said the condition has affected a number of their customers, friends and family, so the shop decided to come up with a novel way of raising cash for Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

Shop owner Tina Patel said the King Street store had raised hundreds for the charity.

She said: “Together with some of my closest friends we came up with an idea to hold a Charity Fundraising day to raise awareness and funds for a cause that has affected many of our customers, friends and family and so many more people.

“We came up with an idea called the ‘Bean Challenge' and selected of my closest friends along with several of the shop's staff to participate in this challenge.”

She said customers can vote who they would like to see dunked in baked beans by paying £1.

The unlucky 'winner; was Ian Jones, a popular figure in the local shop who had to face he fate at 4pm on Friday.