Space above Telford shops to be converted into apartments

Telford & Wrekin Council has approved plans for three apartments to be built above shops on 57-63 High Street in Dawley.

Approved plans include the building of an external staircase for the apartments and fitting the building with six roof lights.

“The existing ground floor uses are being retained and the proposed works only relate to the first and second floor; meaning the retail character of the district centre is not being harmed and the proposed works would complement the shopping function of the centre,” said a council planning officer.

“As such, the principle of the proposed scheme is considered appropriate.”

The applicant says that the first and second floors which will be converted have been left vacant for over 15 years.

Submitted plans show each apartment to have a bathroom, living room and kitchen on the first floor and two bedrooms each on the second floor.

“By virtue of the scale and design of the proposed external alterations, (planning) officers are satisfied that they will respect and respond positively to the context of the application site and surrounding area; whilst preserving the character and appearance of the surrounding area,” added the planning officer.

“Furthermore, the proposed works are not considered to result in any significantly detrimental harm upon the residential amenity of nearby units, by way of loss of privacy, overlooking or an overbearing impact being caused.

“Given the existing ground floor uses within the application site, a noise impact assessment has been undertaken and submitted. Officers are satisfied with the recommendations and outcome of this report and a relevant condition has been included on this decision notice.”

The council’s built heritage specialist says that the proposed alterations ‘will not result in harm to the settings of nearby heritage assets, including nearby buildings of local interest and the Grade II listed war memorial’.

The council’s highways department has supported the application with the condition that the approved plans for four parking spaces are provided before the apartments are ‘brought into use’.

The highways department has also said that approved plans for loading, unloading and turning of vehicles need to be laid out before the apartments are used.

In conclusion the planning officer added: “Overall, the change of use is considered to be acceptable, making the optimal use of an existing unit whilst retaining its retail element within the district centre of Dawley.”