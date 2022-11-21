Demolition completed on Telford pub which was the victim of repeated arson attacks

The Cheshire Cheese in Doseley.

The Cheshire Cheese at Doseley has been demolished over the past few days after it closed in early 2019 and fell into dereliction.

The pub has been reduced to rubble.

The pub was a venue for live music and charity events but became financially unviable and following a period of unsuccessful marketing a plan to knock it down and replace it with 10 homes was submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council.

The Cheshire Cheese in Doseley.

This was refused in November 2019, for reasons including the view that the pub was an “important signifier of the area’s industrial past,” particularly in conjunction with the nearby Grade II listed railway bridge which crosses Doseley Road. The demolition was also thought to have an “adverse impact upon the character of the area,” according to an officers' report at the time.

However by the time amended plans were submitted the empty building had been hit by arsonists, and planners accepted that demolition was the only option.

Local objections to the loss of the pub “are noted,” the officers' report to councillors said, but they took the lack of interest from buyers to demonstrate “a lack of need.”

Officers said two arson attacks had affected the structural integrity of the building to the point that demolition was the only option.