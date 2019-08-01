Alan Stokoe: Man accused of fatal stabbing to appear in court

Mohammed Rahman is accused of murdering the 27-year-old in the early hours of June 21 near his home in Chester-le-Street in County Durham.

Father-of-one Alan, whose family lives in Broseley, suffered fatal injuries during the attack in Melville Street, which led to the road being closed off by police while investigations took place.

Rahman, 42, of Eamont Gardens in Hartlepool, will appear at Newcastle-upon-Tyne Crown Court on August 23.

He appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court last Friday and was remanded in custody.

Following Alan's death, his family said: "We are devastated about the loss of Alan. He was a funny man and will be greatly missed.”

They called for more to be done to curb the use of knives in fights.

Caroline Jordan, his grandmother, said: "They shouldn't be allowed to carry knives. At one time it'd be with fists, but today they pull out knives."