'It is not something we could get involved with': Murder trial hears police told concerned Telford residents to call ambulance about missing neighbour

Worcester Crown Court was played a 101 call from a resident of Downemead, Hollinswood, Telford, as they became increasingly worried about their neighbour, Leon Pratt.

Mr Pratt, who was 64 and a disabled wheelchair user, was discovered dead at his home by paramedics on October 26, 2024, having not been seen for weeks.

Jason Trundle, formerly a homeless man who was invited to live with Mr Pratt as his 'carer', is currently on trial accused of his murder.

Leon Pratt

Trundle, 52, denies the charge of murder, but has previously admitted charges of fraud and preventing a lawful burial.

The court earlier heard that Trundle has also admitted a charge of manslaughter, but the plea has not been accepted by the prosecution.

The trial has heard that when paramedics attended Mr Pratt's property, Trundle told them he had been dead for 12 days - but denied killing him.

Richard Barraclough KC, prosecuting, said that a post-mortem examination revealed a number of fractures to Mr Pratt's ribs and to his throat and neck.