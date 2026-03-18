Disabled Telford man found dead with 'maggots everywhere' and injuries to ribs and neck, murder trial told

Leon Pratt, who was 64 and lived at Downemead in Hollinswood, Telford, was found dead at his home on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Jason Trundle, 52, of no fixed abode, is on trial at Worcester Crown Court accused of murdering Mr Pratt. He denies the charge, but has admitted charges of fraud and preventing a legal burial.

Richard Barraclough, prosecuting, said Trundle and Mr Pratt, who suffered from a number of medical issues including emphysema and rheumatoid arthritis, had met on social media.

The court heard how, because Trundle was homeless, Mr Pratt invited him to live with him and he became, in effect, his "unofficial carer".

The prosecution told the court how neighbours had become used to seeing Mr Pratt, who used a wheelchair and walking stick, come and go with Trundle.

They also remarked on the door of the property often being opened to allow his dog, Jess, to get into the garden.

But Mr Barraclough also told the court how, from September 27 of 2024, Mr Pratt stopped replying to, or sending, messages.

Neighbours reported how "everything went quiet" and said that "Mr Pratt was no longer to be seen, and the house was generally in darkness".

The court was told that a neighbour, Peter Stanton, spoke to Trundle on October 19 and asked about Mr Pratt's whereabouts.

He says he was told that Mr Pratt was "staying away for a few days with friends".

Mr Barraclough said that on October 26 another neighbour spoke with Trundle, who told them about an incident where he said Mr Pratt had "gone a bit crazy on his meds".