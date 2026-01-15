Adults needing help learning to read offered support from Shropshire group

Read Easy Telford and Shropshire East offers free, confidential, one-to-one coaching for adults who want to learn to read or improve their reading skills.

Since 2019, volunteers in Shropshire have been supporting adults so they can feel more confident and independent, being able to read letters, complete forms, apply for jobs, send a text, read a new recipe, bus timetable or prescription.

A spokesman for the group said: "Imagine being able to share a bedtime story with your children and grandchildren for the very first time.

"We offer a free, friendly and fun programme which is delivered in local community buildings such as local libraries for two 30-minute sessions a week.

"All online training and resources are provided by the local group.

"We are keen to recruit Volunteer Reading Coaches and Volunteer Management Team members, there’s a variety of opportunities available, depending on your individual interests.

"We have helped over 50 adults across East Shropshire and we’ve celebrated 12 graduations, which is where our readers have completed the programme.

"It is estimated that 16 per cent of the adult population in our area have low literacy skills and we are keen to support them if they get in touch.

"The government has recently stressed the importance of adults reading with children as part of the 2026 National Year of Reading campaign.

"But what happens if the parent, grandparent, relative, care giver or guardian, struggles to read themselves? By supporting adults, we also strengthen family life and create opportunities for the next generation.

"If you, or someone you know, could benefit from friendly, confidential support, contact Read Easy Telford and Shropshire East."

Anyone interested can contact Claire on 07941 515220 or e-mail tewrleader@readeasy.org.uk.