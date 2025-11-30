Telford man with one leg filmed playing cricket is ordered to pay back £36,000 to DWP

Shaun Rigby, of Brookside, was involved in a tractor accident when he was just two that resulted in him losing his leg below the knee.

Shaun Rigby lost his leg aged two. Photo: Steve Leath

The father of four works full-time as a sheet metal worker, and has been in receipt of Personal Independence Payment (PIP) benefits since 2016 due to his disability. Three years ago he was given a Motability car to help him get around.

But Shaun is a keen cricketer, having taken up the sport in his youth, and has even played for the England disabled cricket team, and after the DWP found out he played the sport, investigators filmed him and used it as evidence to take away his car and axe his benefits.

The DWP has now ordered he pay back £36,000 after finding his "daily needs" did not require the car or enhanced PIP payment.

"I got a letter this morning," said Shaun on Friday (November 28). "They are saying my daily needs are not what I said they were and have said I've got to pay back £36,000."

He said the letter followed an appeal, which came after Shaun was interviewed under caution in August last year.