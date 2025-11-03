The collision happened shortly before 3pm yesterday (Sunday) on the A442 at Crudgington - north of Telford and about halfway between Shrewsbury and Newport.

Firefighters cut the woman free from a car before paramedics took her to hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision at 2.58pm on Sunday on the A442, Crudgington.

“An ambulance and two paramedic officers responded to the scene.

“The driver of one car, a woman, was extricated with help from fire colleagues whilst receiving trauma care from ambulance staff. She had sustained serious injuries and was stabilised before being conveyed to New Cross Hospital. A second woman was assessed and discharged on scene.”

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokeswoman said: “SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a road traffic collision involving three vehicles.

“One person trapped. Fire crews extricated the casualty who was transported to hospital by land ambulance.”

Three fire engines including the rescue tender were sent to the scene from Wellington.

The police were also on the scene.