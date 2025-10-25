Week-long closure of Telford roundabout planned for resurfacing

Resurfacing of the Greyhound Roundabout in Ketley Bank, Telford will take place between Monday, October 27 and Saturday, November 1.

Works will be completed on behalf of Telford & Wrekin Council by Balfour Beatty and specialist sub-contractors Tarmac, Quantum Traffic Management, Onsite, and WJ Lining.

Greyhound Roundabout. Photo: Google

The works will be carried out under a road closure, which will be in place between 8am and 5pm on weekdays, but the A442 off-slip will remain closed at all times.

A number of diversions will be in place while the work is being carried out and a full diversion map can be viewed online at one.network

Those with questions or queries relating to this scheme please contact the highways hub: TelfordHighways@balfourbeatty.com

