Telford and Wrekin Police said the rider had been seen in Southwater yesterday (Sunday) and the bike had been seized, with action taken against the rider.

A post on social media explained the rider had been seen doing wheelies and weaving at high speeds, almost hitting people walking in the area.

The rider refused to stop and was tracked down by police at their home.

A spokesman said: "This evening, during hotspot patrols in Southwater, PCSO Peel and PCSO Wills observed an individual operating an illegal electric motorbike in a highly dangerous manner.

"The rider was performing wheelies and weaving at high speeds through pedestrian areas almost colliding with members of the public.

"Upon being instructed to stop by the officers, the individual failed to comply.

"Following a series of investigative measures, PCSO Peel and PCSO Wills successfully located both the motorbike and the rider at their residence.

"The motorbike has been seized under Section 59, and appropriate actions have been taken regarding the rider."