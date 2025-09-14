Telford primary school's SEND hub nearing completion

The new space at Millbrook Primary School and Nursery in Leegomery, Telford, will support inclusive learning and provide tailored support for pupils with special educational needs.

Pave Aways - the contractor leading the school's wider renovation project - completed the hub building during the summer holiday. The finishing touches are now being added, and it is expected to open to pupils in the new year.

Meanwhile, work to create two additional classrooms at Millbrook, as well as a new hall and improved kitchen facilities, is said to be progressing at pace.

The project has been funded by a developer contribution linked to housing development at the former Maxell Europe Ltd site.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for children, young people, education, employment and skills, said: "We’re really pleased to see the SEND hub is nearing completion, this is a significant milestone in the wider improvement project at Millbrook Primary School.

The new SEND hub is nearing completion. Pictured, from left, are: Shekera Lodge from Telford & Wrekin Council, Joanne Edwards from Millbrook Primary School, Fiona Gibbs from the BIT Group, Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Alexa Dunn from Haughton School, Jamie Evans from Pave Aways and Sorcha Elliott from Millbrook Primary School

"The new SEND facility will offer dedicated support for children with special educational needs in an environment specifically designed to meet their individual requirements.

"It’s also great to see continued progress across the rest of the site, which once complete will provide improved facilities for both pupils and staff for many years to come."

Joanne Edwards, acting headteacher at Millbrook Primary School and Nursery, added: "This specialist provision is a vital addition to our local education landscape, offering tailored support for children with Special Educational Needs and/or Disabilities.

"It provides a safe, inclusive environment where children can access the specialist resources and expertise they need to thrive, whilst also benefiting from access to a mainstream provision offer when appropriate.

"We are pleased to host this important facility and to be part of a collaborative effort that strengthens inclusive education across the borough. It’s a fantastic example of how schools and partners can work together to ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed."

Specialist support for pupils at the hub will be provided by staff from Haughton School, who will bring their expertise and knowledge to support the children within a mainstream setting.

Lisa Williams, headteacher at Haughton School, said: "We are looking forward to the opening of the hub and working in partnership with Millbrook Primary School and Nursery to provide specialist support for the pupils who attend.

"The hubs we support in other local mainstream schools have been extremely successful in supporting children to access mainstream classes and we are look forward to providing this provision at Millbrook, enabling more children to successfully access provision at a mainstream school."

In its budget for 2025/26, Telford & Wrekin Council earmarked a further £45.2million to support and develop its school expansion programme.

Construction director at Pave Aways, Jamie Evans, said: "Delivered to a high standard over the summer break, the new facility will be ready for pupils in the new year, while we continue to make strong progress on the additional classrooms, hall, and kitchen with minimum disruption to the working school."