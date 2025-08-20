Telford pub re-launches plans for restaurant and chip shop takeaway

Earlier this year, the owners of the Elizabethan pub in Woodside applied for planning permission to extend the existing pub and make alterations to support a "new restaurant venture", as well as building an extension to create a takeaway unit.

Telford & Wrekin Council turned down the application in March, deciding that the existing car parking spaces at the pub were not sufficient for the additional use, and could result in customers parking on neighbouring roads.

Now, the pub has resubmitted a revised scheme which it says is essential to the survival of the business, dropping plans for an extension to the lounge bar, but retaining a proposed new kitchen area and boosting the amount of car parking spaces.

The Elizabethan in Woodside, Telford. Photo: Google

Documents submitted with the application say the Elizabethan had suffered a loss of trade following the Covid19 pandemic, with a full restaurant service and takeaway facility essential to the pub's plans to boost trade.