Fire crews scrambled to Telford after burnt toast sets off alarms

The crews went from Telford Central fire station to Chillcott Drive after getting the call at 7.06am on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue said the incident was caused by burnt toast.

They said: "This incident was found to be a false alarm due to burnt toast. The alarm has been re set by a responsible person on site."

The crews' incident stop message was received at 7.22am.