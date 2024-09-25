Telford zoo to release official Cinnamon merch after capybara's week-long adventure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After a week-long adventure that captured the hearts of people around the world, Cinnamon the escapee capybara was captured and returned home on Friday last week.

The one-year-old giant rodent went missing from her enclosure at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, near Telford, on Friday, September 13.

Cinnamon is back home after a week on the run.

Her disappearance sparked a series of searches as people across the globe tuned into find out the latest in the efforts to locate her.

Throughout the search, the zoo's owner reassured the watching world that Cinnamon was likely "living her best life" and was in little danger in the woodlands and waterways near the zoo.

Following a week of extensive searches throughout both day and night, a team of over a dozen experts eventually captured her and she has now been reunited with her family.

Photo: Hoo Zoo & Dinosaur World

Now, the zoo has announced that they will be releasing "official Cinnamon merchandise" which is now available for pre-order.

Photo: Hoo Zoo & Dinosaur World

A spokesperson said: "Due to public demand we have decided to release a range of Offical Cinnamon the Capybara merchandise. This is a range that we hope to add to in the coming months.

"All of the proceeds from the sale of Cinnamon the Capybara merchandise will go back into caring for all our animals (particularly Cinnamon and her family)."