Free breakfast offer at new Telford restaurant sees queues around the block
Hungry Telford residents were queuing around the block this morning as the town's newest restaurant was offering free breakfasts.
Willow, which opened its doors in Southwater last week, announced that to celebrate its first week it would offer the first 100 customers through its doors at the weekend a free breakfast.
The offer proved too tempting an opportunity to miss on Saturday morning, when queues snaked around the block ahead of the restaurant opening at 8.30am.