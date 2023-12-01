Evacuation at Telford industrial estate after gas leak
Workers at an industrial park in Telford were temporarily evacuated today after a vehicle damaged a gas mains.
The gas leak at Halesfield 17 saw Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) personnel as well as utility company Cadent Gas attend the industrial park just after 10am.
A spokesperson for SFRS said crews had to cordon off the area and helped to temporarily evacuate several properties "as a precaution" as the utility company isolated the supply.
The incident, which was declared over at around 12.30pm, was caused by a vehicle damaging a gas pipe, SFRS said.