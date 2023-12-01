Evacuation at Telford industrial estate after gas leak

The gas leak at Halesfield 17 saw Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) personnel as well as utility company Cadent Gas attend the industrial park just after 10am.

A spokesperson for SFRS said crews had to cordon off the area and helped to temporarily evacuate several properties "as a precaution" as the utility company isolated the supply.

The incident, which was declared over at around 12.30pm, was caused by a vehicle damaging a gas pipe, SFRS said.