But when two fire appliances from Telford Central and Wellington got to the scene in Candlin Way, Lawley, at 7.53am on Thursday (28) they found it was out on arrival.

A fire service operations officer was also sent to the scene.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was a fire "involving domestic electrical consumer unit that was out on arrival."

They carried out a full inspection using a thermal camera.