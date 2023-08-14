Telford firefighters called out to free someone from swing but manage to persuade them to get out by themselves

A baby swing. More often seen in the fire incident log than you would expect.

In April 2023, a Telford teenager was freed twice in as many weeks by firefighters after getting stuck in a swing in Dawley.

The girl was unhurt and a spokesperson from the fire service said: "Fire crews gave female advice as this is the second time she has had to be released from a baby swing."

A couple of weeks ago, firefighters in Oswestry were called out to deal with a similar but unrelated incident, whereby a "female" was "stuck in a baby swing".

They had to use "small gear" to free the person but it was dealt with quickly.

Overnight, there was yet another unrelated example in Telford.

Firefighters were called to Selkirk Drive, Sutton Hill at 21.35pm to deal with an incident classified as "non-urgent".

One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford Central Station.

According to Shropshire Fire and Rescue, One person "self-removed" from the swing following "encouragement" from fire service personnel.

The stop message, which essentially tells us that the fire service's involvement in an incident is over, was received at 21.56pm, which means it was all dealt with rather swiftly.

Coincidentally, a fire crew was also called out last night to deal with an incident involving four people stuck in a lift in Shrewsbury.