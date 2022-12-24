Hundreds of parkrunners turn out on Christmas Eve in first of four festive runs

Telford parkrunners join in with the festivities. Photo: Kalig Beachy

An impressive 399 runners took part in today's 5k run around the town park, braving the cold Christmas Eve morning.

Kim Fawke, run director, said it was wonderful to see so many people turn out – but it was very busy for volunteers.

The parkrun will also be running as is tradition tomorrow, to give people the chance of some morning exercise before their Christmas Day dinners.

Speaking about why the run is so popular, Kim said: "We are very much all-inclusive and it's very much a family event.

"People can come with their children, their grandads, grandmas. The amount of children giving me a high five today – they enjoy being in that atmosphere."

Kim said there is a festive theme if people want to dress up for the event, and that it's an opportunity that doesn't come around a lot where Christmas Eve and Day both fall on a weekend.

"It was really a successful run today and we are hoping tomorrow will be the same," Kim added.

The Telford parkrun will also take place on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day for anyone who would like to take part.